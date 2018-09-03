PLAYOFFS

Semifinals

(x-if necessary)

(Best-of-5)

Seattle 2, Phoenix 2

Sunday, Aug. 26: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT

Friday, Aug. 31: Phoenix 86, Seattle 66

Sunday, Sept. 2: Phoenix 86, Seattle 84

Tuesday, Sept. 4: Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Atlanta 2, Washington 2

Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington 87, Atlanta 84

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Atlanta 78, Washington 75

Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta 81, Washington 76

Sunday, Sept. 2: Washington 97, Atlanta 76

Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

