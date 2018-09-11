FINALS

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Seattle 2, Washington 0

Friday, Sept. 7: Seattle 89, Washington 76

Sunday, Sept. 9: Seattle 75, Washington 73

Wednesday, Sept 12: Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

x-Friday, Sept. 14: Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 16: Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments