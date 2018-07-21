EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;14;9;.609;—

Washington;14;10;.583;½

Connecticut;12;12;.500;2½

Chicago;8;16;.333;6½

New York;7;17;.292;7½

Indiana;3;21;.125;11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;18;6;.750;—

Phoenix;15;9;.625;3

Dallas;14;10;.583;4

Los Angeles;14;10;.583;4

Minnesota;13;10;.565;4½

Las Vegas;11;13;.458;7

Friday's late result

Indiana 78, Los Angeles 76 

Saturday's results

Washington 95, New York 78

Minnesota at Phoenix, late

Sunday's games

Seattle at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

