Standings at All-Star break

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;16;9;.640;—

Washington;14;11;.560;2

Connecticut;14;12;.538;2½

Chicago;9;17;.346;7½

New York;7;18;.280;9

Indiana;3;23;.115;13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;19;7;.731;—

Minnesota;15;10;.600;3½

Los Angeles;15;11;.577;4

Phoenix;15;11;.577;4

Dallas;14;11;.560;4½

Las Vegas;12;13;.480;6½

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments