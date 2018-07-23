EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;15;9;.625;—

Washington;14;10;.583;1

Connecticut;13;12;.520;2½

Chicago;8;17;.320;7½

New York;7;17;.292;8

Indiana;3;22;.120;12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;18;7;.720;—

Los Angeles;15;10;.600;3

Phoenix;15;10;.600;3

Minnesota;14;10;.583;3½

Dallas;14;11;.560;4

Las Vegas;12;13;.480;6

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 87, Seattle 74

Connecticut 92, Dallas 75

Los Angeles 93, Chicago 76

Las Vegas 88, Indiana 74

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments