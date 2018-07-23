EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;15;9;.625;—
Washington;14;10;.583;1
Connecticut;13;12;.520;2½
Chicago;8;17;.320;7½
New York;7;17;.292;8
Indiana;3;22;.120;12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Seattle;18;7;.720;—
Los Angeles;15;10;.600;3
Phoenix;15;10;.600;3
Minnesota;14;10;.583;3½
Dallas;14;11;.560;4
Las Vegas;12;13;.480;6
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 87, Seattle 74
Connecticut 92, Dallas 75
Los Angeles 93, Chicago 76
Las Vegas 88, Indiana 74
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Washington at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.