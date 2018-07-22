EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;15;9;.625;—

Washington;14;10;.583;1

Connecticut;13;12;.520;2½

Chicago;8;17;.320;7½

New York;7;17;.292;8

Indiana;3;22;.120;12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;18;7;.720;—

Los Angeles;15;10;.600;3

Phoenix;15;10;.600;3

Minnesota;14;10;.583;3½

Dallas;14;11;.560;4

Las Vegas;12;13;.480;6

Saturday's results

Washington 95, New York 78

Minnesota 80, Phoenix 75 

Sunday's results

Atlanta 87, Seattle 74

Connecticut 92, Dallas 75

Las Vegas 88, Indiana 74

Los Angeles 93, Chicago 76

Monday's games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's games

Washington at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m. 

