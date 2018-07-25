EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;16;9;.640;—
Washington;14;11;.560;2
Connecticut;14;12;.538;2½
Chicago;9;17;.346;7½
New York;7;18;.280;9
Indiana;3;23;.115;13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Seattle;19;7;.731;—
Minnesota;15;10;.600;3½
Los Angeles;15;11;.577;4
Phoenix;15;11;.577;4
Dallas;14;11;.560;4½
Las Vegas;12;13;.480;6½
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut 94, Washington 68
Seattle 92, Indiana 72
Minnesota 85, New York 82
Atlanta 81, Los Angeles 71
Wednesday's Games
Chicago 101, Phoenix 87
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
