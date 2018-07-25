EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;16;9;.640;—

Washington;14;11;.560;2

Connecticut;14;12;.538;2½

Chicago;9;17;.346;7½

New York;7;18;.280;9

Indiana;3;23;.115;13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;19;7;.731;—

Minnesota;15;10;.600;3½

Los Angeles;15;11;.577;4

Phoenix;15;11;.577;4

Dallas;14;11;.560;4½

Las Vegas;12;13;.480;6½

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 94, Washington 68

Seattle 92, Indiana 72

Minnesota 85, New York 82

Atlanta 81, Los Angeles 71

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 101, Phoenix 87

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

