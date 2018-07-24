EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;15;9;.625;—

Washington;14;11;.560;1½

Connecticut;14;12;.538;2

Chicago;8;17;.320;7½

New York;7;18;.280;8½

Indiana;3;23;.115;13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;19;7;.731;—

Los Angeles;15;10;.600;3½

Minnesota;15;10;.600;3½

Phoenix;15;10;.600;3½

Dallas;14;11;.560;4½

Las Vegas;12;13;.480;6½

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 94, Washington 68

Seattle 92, Indiana 72

Minnesota 85, New York 82

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

