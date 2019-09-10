EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;26;8;.765;—

x-Connecticut;23;11;.676;3

x-Chicago;20;14;.588;6

Indiana;13;21;.382;13

New York;10;24;.294;16

Atlanta;8;26;.235;18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Los Angeles;22;12;.647;—

x-Las Vegas;21;13;.618;1

x-Minnesota;18;16;.529;4

x-Seattle;18;16;.529;4

x-Phoenix;15;19;.441;7

Dallas;10;24;.294;12

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's games

Phoenix at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's games

No games scheduled

