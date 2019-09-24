Playoffs

(x-if necessary)

Semifinals (Best-of-5)

Washington 2, Las Vegas 1

Sept. 17

Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Sept. 19

Washington 103, Las Vegas 91

Sept. 22

Las Vegas 92, Washington 75

Tuesday

Washington at Las Vegas, late

x-Thursday

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0

Sept. 17

Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Sept. 19

Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68

Sept. 22

Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56

Finals (Best-of-5)

Sept. 29: Connecticut vs. TBD, 2 p.m.

Oct. 1: Connecticut vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: Connecticut vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m.

x-Oct 8: Connecticut vs. TBD, TBD

x-Oct. 10: Connecticut vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

