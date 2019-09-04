EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Washington;24;8;.750;—
x-Connecticut;22;9;.710;1½
x-Chicago;19;13;.594;5
Indiana;11;21;.344;13
New York;9;23;.281;15
Atlanta;7;25;.219;17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Las Vegas;20;12;.625;—
x-Los Angeles;20;12;.625;—
x-Minnesota;17;15;.531;3
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
x-Seattle;17;15;.531;3
x-Phoenix;15;17;.469;5
Dallas;10;21;.323;9½
Tuesday's results
Washington 93, New York 77
Seattle 82, Phoenix 70
Los Angeles 70, Atlanta 60
Wednesday's results
Dallas at Connecticut, late
Thursday's games
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.