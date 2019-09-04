EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;24;8;.750;—

x-Connecticut;22;9;.710;1½

x-Chicago;19;13;.594;5

Indiana;11;21;.344;13

New York;9;23;.281;15

Atlanta;7;25;.219;17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Las Vegas;20;12;.625;—

x-Los Angeles;20;12;.625;—

x-Minnesota;17;15;.531;3

x-Seattle;17;15;.531;3

x-Phoenix;15;17;.469;5

Dallas;10;21;.323;9½

Tuesday's results

Washington 93, New York 77

Seattle 82, Phoenix 70

Los Angeles 70, Atlanta 60

Wednesday's results

Dallas at Connecticut, late

Thursday's games

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. 

