PLAYOFFS

(x-if necessary)

First Round

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Chicago 105, Phoenix 76

Seattle 84, Minnesota 74

Second Round

Sunday, Sept 15

Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69

Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Washington 1, Las Vegas 0

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Thursday, Sept. 19: Las Vegas at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22: Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at Las Vegas, 7:30 or 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas at Washington, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut 1, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Thursday, Sept. 19: Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 8 or 9:30 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 or 7 p.m.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments