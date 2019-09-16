Playoffs
First Round
Wednesday
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Second Round
Sunday
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Washington vs. Las Vegas
Tuesday
Las Vegas at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Las Vegas at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
