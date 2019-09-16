Playoffs

First Round

Wednesday

Chicago 105, Phoenix 76

Seattle 84, Minnesota 74

Second Round

Sunday

Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69

Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Washington vs. Las Vegas

Tuesday

Las Vegas at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Las Vegas at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

