First Round
Sept. 11
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Second Round
Sept. 15
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Semifinals (Best-of-5)
Washington 2, Las Vegas 0
Sept. 17
Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Sept. 19
Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday
Washington at Las Vegas, late
x-Tuesday
Washington at Las Vegas, 7:30 or 8 p.m.
x-Thursday
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut 2, Los Angeles 0
Sept. 17
Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Sept. 19
Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday
Connecticut at Los Angeles, late
x-Tuesday
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 8 or 9:30 p.m.
x-Thursday
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 or 7 p.m.
