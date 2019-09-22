First Round

Sept. 11

Chicago 105, Phoenix 76

Seattle 84, Minnesota 74

Second Round

Sept. 15

Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69

Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92

Semifinals (Best-of-5)

Washington 2, Las Vegas 0

Sept. 17

Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Sept. 19

Washington 103, Las Vegas 91

Sunday

Washington at Las Vegas, late

x-Tuesday

Washington at Las Vegas, 7:30 or 8 p.m.

x-Thursday

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut 2, Los Angeles 0

Sept. 17

Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Sept. 19

Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68

Sunday

Connecticut at Los Angeles, late

x-Tuesday

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 8 or 9:30 p.m.

x-Thursday

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 or 7 p.m.

