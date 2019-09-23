Playoffs
Semifinals (Best-of-5)
Washington 2, Las Vegas 1
Sept. 17
Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Sept. 19
Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sept. 22
Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday
Washington at Las Vegas, 7:30 or 8 p.m.
x-Thursday
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0
Sept. 17
Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Sept. 19
Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sept. 22
Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Finals (Best-of-5)
Sept. 29: Connecticut vs. TBD, 2 p.m.
Oct. 1: Connecticut vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6: Connecticut vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m.
x-Oct 8: Connecticut vs. TBD, TBD
x-Oct. 10: Connecticut vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
