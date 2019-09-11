You are the owner of this article.
WNBA glance for Sept. 12
agate

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Washington 26 8 .765 —

x-Connecticut 23 11 .676 3

x-Chicago 20 14 .588 6

Indiana 13 21 .382 13

New York 10 24 .294 16

Atlanta 8 26 .235 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 22 12 .647 —

x-Las Vegas 21 13 .618 1

x-Minnesota 18 16 .529 4

x-Seattle 18 16 .529 4

x-Phoenix 15 19 .441 7

Dallas 10 24 .294 12

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Chicago, late

Minnesota at Seattle, late

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

