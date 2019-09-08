EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;26;8;.765;—

x-Connecticut;23;11;.676;3

x-Chicago;20;14;.588;6

Indiana;13;21;.382;13

New York;10;24;.294;16

Atlanta;8;26;.235;18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Los Angeles;22;12;.647;—

x-Las Vegas;21;13;.618;1

x-Minnesota;18;16;.529;4

x-Seattle;18;16;.529;4

x-Phoenix;15;19;.441;7

Dallas;10;24;.294;12

Sunday's results

Washington 100, Chicago 86

Seattle 78, Dallas 64

Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 68

Las Vegas 98, Phoenix 89

New York 71, Atlanta 63

Indiana 104, Connecticut 76

Monday's games

No games scheduled

