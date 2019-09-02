EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;23;8;.742;—

x-Connecticut;22;9;.710;1

x-Chicago;19;13;.594;4½

Indiana;11;21;.344;12½

New York;9;22;.290;14

Atlanta;7;24;.226;16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Las Vegas;20;12;.625;—

x-Los Angeles;19;12;.613;½

x-Minnesota;17;15;.531;3

x-Seattle;16;15;.516;3½

x-Phoenix;15;16;.484;4½

Dallas;10;21;.323;9½

Sunday's results

Chicago 105, Phoenix 78

Minnesota 81, Indiana 73

Seattle 92, Atlanta 75

Monday's results

No games scheduled

Tuesday's games

Washington at New York, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m. 

