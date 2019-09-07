EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Washington;25;8;.758;—
x-Connecticut;23;10;.697;2
x-Chicago;20;13;.606;5
Indiana;12;21;.364;13
New York;9;24;.273;16
Atlanta;8;25;.242;17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Los Angeles;21;12;.636;—
x-Las Vegas;20;13;.606;1
x-Minnesota;18;15;.545;3
x-Seattle;17;16;.515;4
x-Phoenix;15;18;.455;6
Dallas;10;23;.303;11
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday's results
Washington 86, Dallas 73
Indiana 86, New York 81
Chicago 109, Connecticut 104, OT
Minnesota 83, Phoenix 69
Saturday's games
No games scheduled
Sunday's games
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 3 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
