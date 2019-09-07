EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;25;8;.758;—

x-Connecticut;23;10;.697;2

x-Chicago;20;13;.606;5

Indiana;12;21;.364;13

New York;9;24;.273;16

Atlanta;8;25;.242;17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Los Angeles;21;12;.636;—

x-Las Vegas;20;13;.606;1

x-Minnesota;18;15;.545;3

x-Seattle;17;16;.515;4

x-Phoenix;15;18;.455;6

Dallas;10;23;.303;11

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's results

Washington 86, Dallas 73

Indiana 86, New York 81

Chicago 109, Connecticut 104, OT

Minnesota 83, Phoenix 69

Saturday's games

No games scheduled

Sunday's games

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 3 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

