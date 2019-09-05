EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;24;8;.750;—

x-Connecticut;23;9;.719;1

x-Chicago;19;13;.594;5

Indiana;11;21;.344;13

New York;9;23;.281;15

Atlanta;7;25;.219;17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Las Vegas;20;12;.625;—

x-Los Angeles;20;12;.625;—

x-Minnesota;17;15;.531;3

x-Seattle;17;15;.531;3

x-Phoenix;15;17;.469;5

Dallas;10;22;.313;10

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday's results

Connecticut 102, Dallas 72

Thursday's results

Las Vegas at Atlanta, late.

Seattle at Los Angeles, late.

Friday's games

Indiana at New York, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

