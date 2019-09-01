EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;23;8;.742;—

x-Connecticut;22;9;.710;1

x-Chicago;18;13;.581;5

Indiana;11;20;.355;12

New York;9;22;.290;14

Atlanta;7;23;.233;15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Las Vegas;20;12;.625;—

x-Los Angeles;19;12;.613;½

x-Minnesota;16;15;.516;3½

x-Phoenix;15;15;.500;4

x-Seattle;15;15;.500;4

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Dallas;10;21;.323;9½

Saturday's Games

Washington 91, Dallas 85

Las Vegas 92, Los Angeles 86

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Chicago, late

Atlanta at Seattle, late

Indiana at Minnesota, late

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Washington at New York, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments