EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Washington;23;8;.742;—
x-Connecticut;22;9;.710;1
x-Chicago;18;13;.581;5
Indiana;11;20;.355;12
New York;9;22;.290;14
Atlanta;7;23;.233;15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Las Vegas;20;12;.625;—
x-Los Angeles;19;12;.613;½
x-Minnesota;16;15;.516;3½
x-Phoenix;15;15;.500;4
x-Seattle;15;15;.500;4
Dallas;10;21;.323;9½
Saturday's Games
Washington 91, Dallas 85
Las Vegas 92, Los Angeles 86
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at Chicago, late
Atlanta at Seattle, late
Indiana at Minnesota, late
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Washington at New York, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.