FINALS

(Best-of-5)

Washington 2, Connecticut 2

Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87

Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington 94, Connecticut 81

Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut 90, Washington 86

Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

