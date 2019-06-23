EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;9;2;.818;—
Washington;7;3;.700;1½
Chicago;6;3;.667;2
Indiana;5;6;.455;4
New York;3;7;.300;5½
Atlanta;2;7;.222;6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Seattle;7;4;.636;—
Las Vegas;5;4;.556;1
Minnesota;5;5;.500;1½
Los Angeles;4;6;.400;2½
Phoenix;3;5;.375;2½
Dallas;2;6;.250;3½
Saturday's late result
Minnesota 92, New York 83
Las Vegas 86, Dallas 68
Sunday's results
Washington 89, Atlanta 73
Chicago 93, Connecticut 75
Phoenix 82, Los Angeles 72
Seattle 65, Indiana 61
Monday's games
No games scheduled
