EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;9;2;.818;—

Washington;7;3;.700;1½

Chicago;6;3;.667;2

Indiana;5;6;.455;4

New York;3;7;.300;5½

Atlanta;2;7;.222;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;7;4;.636;—

Las Vegas;5;4;.556;1

Minnesota;5;5;.500;1½

Los Angeles;4;6;.400;2½

Phoenix;3;5;.375;2½

Dallas;2;6;.250;3½

Saturday's late result

Minnesota 92, New York 83

Las Vegas 86, Dallas 68

Sunday's results

Washington 89, Atlanta 73

Chicago 93, Connecticut 75

Phoenix 82, Los Angeles 72

Seattle 65, Indiana 61

Monday's games

No games scheduled

