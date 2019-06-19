EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;8;1;.889;—

Chicago;5;2;.714;2

Washington;5;3;.625;2½

Indiana;4;5;.444;4

Atlanta;2;5;.286;5

New York;3;6;.333;5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;4;3;.571;—

Seattle;5;4;.556;—

Los Angeles;4;4;.500;½

Minnesota;4;5;.444;1

Phoenix;2;4;.333;1½

Dallas;1;5;.167;2½

Wednesday's results

Atlanta 88, Indiana 78

Chicago 91, New York 83

Thursday's games

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. 

