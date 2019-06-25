EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;9;2;.818;—

Washington;7;3;.700;1½

Chicago;6;3;.667;2

Indiana;5;7;.417;4½

New York;3;7;.300;5½

Atlanta;2;7;.222;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;7;4;.636;—

Las Vegas;5;4;.556;1

Minnesota;6;5;.545;1

Los Angeles;4;6;.400;2½

Phoenix;3;5;.375;2½

Dallas;2;6;.250;3½

Monday's results

No games scheduled

Tuesday's results

Minnesota 78, Indiana 74

Seattle at Las Vegas, late

Wednesday's games

Washington at Chicago, 11 a.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 7 p.m. 

