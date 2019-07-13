EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;10;6;.625;—
Washington;9;6;.600;½
Chicago;8;8;.500;2
New York;7;9;.438;3
Atlanta;5;10;.333;4½
Indiana;6;11;.353;4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Las Vegas;11;5;.688;—
Minnesota;9;7;.563;2
Los Angeles;8;7;.533;2½
Seattle;9;8;.529;2½
Phoenix;7;7;.500;3
Dallas;5;10;.333;5½
Friday's Games
Los Angeles 90, Indiana 84
Atlanta 60, Minnesota 53
Chicago 99, New York 83
Connecticut 79, Phoenix 64
Seattle 95, Dallas 81
Saturday's Games
Las Vegas 85, Washington 81
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.