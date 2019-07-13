EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;10;6;.625;—

Washington;9;6;.600;½

Chicago;8;8;.500;2

New York;7;9;.438;3

Atlanta;5;10;.333;4½

Indiana;6;11;.353;4½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;11;5;.688;—

Minnesota;9;7;.563;2

Los Angeles;8;7;.533;2½

Seattle;9;8;.529;2½

Phoenix;7;7;.500;3

Dallas;5;10;.333;5½

Friday's Games

Los Angeles 90, Indiana 84

Atlanta 60, Minnesota 53

Chicago 99, New York 83

Connecticut 79, Phoenix 64

Seattle 95, Dallas 81

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas 85, Washington 81

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

