EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;11;6;.647;—

Washington;9;6;.600;1

Chicago;9;8;.529;2

New York;7;10;.412;4

Atlanta;5;11;.313;5½

Indiana;6;12;.333;5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;11;5;.688;—

Minnesota;10;7;.588;1½

Los Angeles;9;7;.563;2

Seattle;10;8;.556;2

Phoenix;7;8;.467;3½

Dallas;5;11;.313;6

Sunday's results

Los Angeles 76, Atlanta 71, OT

Connecticut 76, Indiana 63

Chicago 89, Dallas 79

Minnesota 75, Phoenix 62

Seattle 78, New York 69

Monday's games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's games

Atlanta at Chicago, 11 a.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments