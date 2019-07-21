EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;12;6;.667;—
Washington;10;6;.625;1
Chicago;10;8;.556;2
New York;8;10;.444;4
Indiana;6;13;.316;6½
Atlanta;5;13;.278;7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Las Vegas;11;6;.647;—
Seattle;12;8;.600;½
Los Angeles;10;8;.556;1½
Minnesota;10;8;.556;1½
Phoenix;9;8;.529;2
Dallas;5;14;.263;7
Saturday's results
New York 83, Los Angeles 78
Phoenix 70, Dallas 66
Sunday's results
Atlanta at Washington, late
Minnesota at Las Vegas, late
Indiana at Chicago, late
Monday's games
No games scheduled
