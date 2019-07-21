EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;12;6;.667;—

Washington;10;6;.625;1

Chicago;10;8;.556;2

New York;8;10;.444;4

Indiana;6;13;.316;6½

Atlanta;5;13;.278;7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;11;6;.647;—

Seattle;12;8;.600;½

Los Angeles;10;8;.556;1½

Minnesota;10;8;.556;1½

Phoenix;9;8;.529;2

Dallas;5;14;.263;7

Saturday's results

New York 83, Los Angeles 78

Phoenix 70, Dallas 66

Sunday's results

Atlanta at Washington, late

Minnesota at Las Vegas, late

Indiana at Chicago, late

Monday's games

No games scheduled

