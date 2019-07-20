EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;12;6;.667;—

Washington;10;6;.625;1

Chicago;10;8;.556;2

New York;8;10;.412;4

Indiana;6;13;.316;6½

Atlanta;5;13;.278;7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;11;6;.647;—

Seattle;12;8;.600;½

Los Angeles;10;8;.588;1½

Minnesota;10;8;.556;1½

Phoenix;8;8;.500;2½

Dallas;5;13;.278;6½

Friday's Games

Washington 95, Indiana 88, OT

Connecticut 98, Atlanta 69

Seattle 69, Las Vegas 66

Saturday's Games

New York 83, Los Angeles 78

Phoenix at Dallas, late

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.

