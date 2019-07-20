EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;12;6;.667;—
Washington;10;6;.625;1
Chicago;10;8;.556;2
New York;8;10;.412;4
Indiana;6;13;.316;6½
Atlanta;5;13;.278;7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Las Vegas;11;6;.647;—
Seattle;12;8;.600;½
Los Angeles;10;8;.588;1½
Minnesota;10;8;.556;1½
Phoenix;8;8;.500;2½
Dallas;5;13;.278;6½
Friday's Games
Washington 95, Indiana 88, OT
Connecticut 98, Atlanta 69
Seattle 69, Las Vegas 66
Saturday's Games
New York 83, Los Angeles 78
Phoenix at Dallas, late
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.
