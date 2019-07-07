EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Washington;9;4;.692;—

Connecticut;9;5;.643;½

Chicago;7;7;.500;2½

New York;7;8;.467;3

Indiana;6;9;.400;4

Atlanta;3;10;.231;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;9;5;.643;—

Minnesota;8;6;.571;1

Los Angeles;7;6;.538;1½

Phoenix;6;6;.500;2

Seattle;8;8;.500;2

Dallas;4;9;.308;4½

Sunday's results

Las Vegas 90, New York 58

Los Angeles 98, Washington 81

Chicago 78, Dallas 66

Phoenix 65, Atlanta 63

Monday's games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's game 

Los Angeles at Dallas, noon

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments