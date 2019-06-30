EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Washington;9;3;.750;—
Connecticut;9;4;.692;½
Chicago;6;6;.500;3
New York;5;7;.417;4
Indiana;5;9;.357;5
Atlanta;2;8;.200;6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Las Vegas;7;5;.583;—
Seattle;8;6;.571;—
Los Angeles;6;6;.500;1
Minnesota;6;6;.500;1
Phoenix;5;5;.500;1
Dallas;4;7;.364;2½
Saturday's late result
Las Vegas 102, Indiana 97, OT
Sunday's results
New York 74, Atlanta 58
Dallas 89, Minnesota 86
Los Angeles 94, Chicago 69
Phoenix 69, Seattle 67
Monday's games
No games scheduled
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.