EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Washington;9;3;.750;—

Connecticut;9;4;.692;½

Chicago;6;6;.500;3

New York;5;7;.417;4

Indiana;5;9;.357;5

Atlanta;2;8;.200;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;7;5;.583;—

Seattle;8;6;.571;—

Los Angeles;6;6;.500;1

Minnesota;6;6;.500;1

Phoenix;5;5;.500;1

Dallas;4;7;.364;2½

Saturday's late result

Las Vegas 102, Indiana 97, OT

Sunday's results

New York 74, Atlanta 58

Dallas 89, Minnesota 86

Los Angeles 94, Chicago 69

Phoenix 69, Seattle 67

Monday's games

No games scheduled

