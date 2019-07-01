EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Washington;9;3;.750;—

Connecticut;9;4;.692;½

Chicago;6;6;.500;3

New York;5;7;.417;4

Indiana;5;9;.357;5

Atlanta;2;8;.200;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;7;5;.583;—

Seattle;8;6;.571;—

Los Angeles;6;6;.500;1

Minnesota;6;6;.500;1

Phoenix;5;5;.500;1

Dallas;4;7;.364;2½

Monday's games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

New York at Seattle, 2 p.m.

