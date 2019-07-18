EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;11;6;.647;—

Washington;9;6;.600;1

Chicago;10;8;.556;1½

New York;7;10;.412;4

Indiana;6;12;.333;5½

Atlanta;5;12;.294;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;11;5;.688;—

Seattle;11;8;.579;1½

Los Angeles;9;7;.563;2

Minnesota;10;8;.556;2

Phoenix;8;8;.500;3

Dallas;5;12;.294;6½

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 77, Atlanta 76

Phoenix 69, Dallas 64

Seattle 90, Minnesota 79

Friday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments