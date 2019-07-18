EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;11;6;.647;—
Washington;9;6;.600;1
Chicago;10;8;.556;1½
New York;7;10;.412;4
Indiana;6;12;.333;5½
Atlanta;5;12;.294;6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Las Vegas;11;5;.688;—
Seattle;11;8;.579;1½
Los Angeles;9;7;.563;2
Minnesota;10;8;.556;2
Phoenix;8;8;.500;3
Dallas;5;12;.294;6½
Wednesday's Games
Chicago 77, Atlanta 76
Phoenix 69, Dallas 64
Seattle 90, Minnesota 79
Friday's Games
Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Los Angeles at New York, 2 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7 p.m.
