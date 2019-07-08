EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Washington;9;4;.692;—

Connecticut;9;5;.643;½

Chicago;7;7;.500;2½

New York;7;8;.467;3

Indiana;6;9;.400;4

Atlanta;3;10;.231;6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;9;5;.643;—

Minnesota;8;6;.571;1

Los Angeles;7;6;.538;1½

Phoenix;6;6;.500;2

Seattle;8;8;.500;2

Dallas;4;9;.308;4½

Monday's results

No games scheduled

Tuesday's game

Los Angeles at Dallas, noon

Wednesday's games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 10:30 a.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

