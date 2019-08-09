EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;16;6;.727;—

Washington;16;7;.696;½

Chicago;13;9;.591;3

New York;8;14;.364;8

Indiana;8;16;.333;9

Atlanta;5;18;.217;11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;15;8;.652;—

Los Angeles;14;8;.636;½

Seattle;13;11;.542;2½

Minnesota;11;11;.500;3½

Phoenix;11;11;.500;3½

Dallas;6;17;.261;9

Thursday's results

Washington 91, Indiana 78

Seattle 69, Dallas 57

Los Angeles 84, Phoenix 74

Friday's games

Connecticut at Minnesota, late.

Chicago at Las Vegas, late.

Saturday's games

Atlanta at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's games

Minnesota at Washington, 2 p.m.

Seattle at New York, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

