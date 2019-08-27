EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;21;8;.724;—

x-Connecticut;20;9;.690;1

x-Chicago;18;11;.621;3

Indiana;10;19;.345;11

New York;9;20;.310;12

Atlanta;7;22;.241;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Las Vegas;19;11;.633;—

x-Los Angeles;18;10;.643;—

x-Seattle;15;14;.517;3½

Minnesota;15;15;.500;4

Phoenix;13;15;.464;5

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Dallas;9;20;.310;9½

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday's results

Las Vegas at Indiana, late.

Los Angeles at Washington, late.

Phoenix at New York, late.

Chicago at Minnesota, late.

Connecticut at Seattle, late.

Wednesday's games

No games scheduled

Thursday's games

Los Angeles at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments