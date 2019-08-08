EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;16;6;.727;—

Washington;15;7;.682;1

Chicago;13;9;.591;3

New York;8;14;.364;8

Indiana;8;15;.348;8½

Atlanta;5;18;.217;11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;15;8;.652;—

Los Angeles;13;8;.619;1

Phoenix;11;10;.524;3

Seattle;12;11;.522;3

Minnesota;11;11;.500;3½

Dallas;6;16;.273;8½

Wednesday's results

Chicago 101, New York 92

Thursday's games

Indiana at Washington, late.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, late.

Dallas at Seattle, late.

Friday's games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Atlanta at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

