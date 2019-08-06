EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;16;6;.727;—

Washington;15;7;.682;1

Chicago;12;9;.571;3½

New York;8;13;.381;7½

Indiana;8;15;.348;8½

Atlanta;5;17;.227;11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Las Vegas;15;8;.652;—

Los Angeles;13;8;.619;1

Phoenix;11;10;.524;3

Seattle;12;11;.522;3

Minnesota;10;11;.476;4

Dallas;6;16;.273;8½

Tuesday's results

Minnesota at Atlanta, late

Wednesday's game 

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments