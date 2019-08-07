EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;16;6;.727;—

Washington;15;7;.682;1

Chicago;12;9;.571;3½

New York;8;13;.381;7½

Indiana;8;15;.348;8½

Atlanta;5;18;.217;11½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;15;8;.652;—

Los Angeles;13;8;.619;1

Phoenix;11;10;.524;3

Seattle;12;11;.522;3

Minnesota;11;11;.500;3½

Dallas;6;16;.273;8½

Tuesday's results

Minnesota 85, Atlanta 69

Wednesday's game

New York at Chicago, late.

Thursday's games

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday's games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

