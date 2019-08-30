EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Washington;22;8;.733;—
x-Connecticut;21;9;.700;1
x-Chicago;18;13;.581;4½
Indiana;11;20;.355;11½
New York;9;21;.300;13
Atlanta;7;23;.233;15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Los Angeles;19;11;.633;—
x-Las Vegas;19;12;.613;½
x-Minnesota;16;15;.516;3½
x-Phoenix;15;15;.500;4
x-Seattle;15;15;.500;4
Dallas;10;20;.333;9
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday's results
Los Angeles 87, Indiana 83
Phoenix 65, Atlanta 58
Dallas 88, Chicago 83
Friday's results
Connecticut at New York, late.
Saturday's games
Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's games
Phoenix at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
