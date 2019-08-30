EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;22;8;.733;—

x-Connecticut;21;9;.700;1

x-Chicago;18;13;.581;4½

Indiana;11;20;.355;11½

New York;9;21;.300;13

Atlanta;7;23;.233;15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Los Angeles;19;11;.633;—

x-Las Vegas;19;12;.613;½

x-Minnesota;16;15;.516;3½

x-Phoenix;15;15;.500;4

x-Seattle;15;15;.500;4

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Dallas;10;20;.333;9

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday's results

Los Angeles 87, Indiana 83

Phoenix 65, Atlanta 58

Dallas 88, Chicago 83

Friday's results

Connecticut at New York, late.

Saturday's games

Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's games

Phoenix at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments