EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Washington;17;7;.708;—

Connecticut;16;8;.667;1

Chicago;14;10;.583;3

Indiana;9;16;.360;8½

New York;8;15;.348;8½

Atlanta;5;19;.208;12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;16;9;.640;—

Los Angeles;15;8;.652;—

Seattle;14;11;.560;2

Minnesota;12;12;.500;3½

Phoenix;11;12;.478;4

Dallas;7;17;.292;8½

Monday's results

No games scheduled

Tuesday's games

Minnesota at New York, late.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, late.

Wednesday's games

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

