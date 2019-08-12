EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Washington;17;7;.708;—

Connecticut;16;8;.667;1

Chicago;14;10;.583;3

Indiana;9;16;.360;8½

New York;8;15;.348;8½

Atlanta;5;19;.208;12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;16;9;.640;—

Los Angeles;15;8;.652;—

Seattle;14;11;.560;2

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Minnesota;12;12;.500;3½

Phoenix;11;12;.478;4

Dallas;7;17;.292;8½

Sunday's results

Seattle 84, New York 69

Washington 101, Minnesota 78

Los Angeles 84, Chicago 81

Las Vegas 89, Connecticut 81

Monday's results

No games scheduled

Tuesday's games

Minnesota at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments