EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;21;8;.724;—

x-Connecticut;20;8;.714;½

x-Chicago;17;11;.607;3½

Indiana;9;19;.321;11½

New York;9;20;.310;12

Atlanta;6;22;.214;14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Las Vegas;19;10;.655;—

x-Los Angeles;17;10;.630;1

Seattle;15;13;.536;3½

Minnesota;14;15;.483;5

Phoenix;13;14;.481;5

Dallas;9;19;.321;9½

Sunday's results

Washington 101, New York 72

Atlanta at Dallas, late

Connecticut at Los Angeles, late

Chicago at Phoenix, late

Indiana at Seattle, late

Las Vegas at Minnesota, late

Monday's games

No games scheduled

