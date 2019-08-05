EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;16;6;.727;—

Washington;14;7;.667;1½

Chicago;12;9;.571;3½

New York;8;13;.381;7½

Indiana;8;15;.348;8½

Atlanta;5;17;.227;11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;15;7;.682;—

Los Angeles;13;8;.619;1½

Phoenix;11;10;.524;3½

Seattle;12;11;.522;3½

Minnesota;10;11;.476;4½

Dallas;6;16;.273;9

Sunday's results

Connecticut 94, New York 79

Los Angeles 83, Seattle 75

Phoenix 103, Washington 82

Monday's results

No games scheduled

Tuesday's game

Minnesota at Atlanta, 6 p.m. 

Wednesday's game

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

