EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;20;7;.741;—

Connecticut;19;8;.704;1

Chicago;15;10;.600;4

Indiana;9;17;.346;10½

New York;8;17;.320;11

Atlanta;5;21;.192;14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;17;9;.654;—

Los Angeles;15;10;.600;1½

Seattle;14;13;.519;3½

Minnesota;13;13;.500;4

Phoenix;12;13;.480;4½

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Dallas;9;18;.333;8½

Sunday's results

Washington 107, Indiana 68

Connecticut 78, Dallas 68

New York at Phoenix, late

Las Vegas at Chicago, late

Minnesota at Seattle, late

Monday's games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's games

New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments