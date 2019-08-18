EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Washington;20;7;.741;—
Connecticut;19;8;.704;1
Chicago;15;10;.600;4
Indiana;9;17;.346;10½
New York;8;17;.320;11
Atlanta;5;21;.192;14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Las Vegas;17;9;.654;—
Los Angeles;15;10;.600;1½
Seattle;14;13;.519;3½
Minnesota;13;13;.500;4
Phoenix;12;13;.480;4½
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Dallas;9;18;.333;8½
Sunday's results
Washington 107, Indiana 68
Connecticut 78, Dallas 68
New York at Phoenix, late
Las Vegas at Chicago, late
Minnesota at Seattle, late
Monday's games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's games
New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.