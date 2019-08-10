EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;16;7;.696;—
Washington;16;7;.696;—
Chicago;14;9;.609;2
New York;8;14;.364;7½
Indiana;8;16;.333;8½
Atlanta;5;18;.217;11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Las Vegas;15;9;.625;—
Los Angeles;14;8;.636;—
Seattle;13;11;.542;2
Minnesota;12;11;.522;2½
Phoenix;11;11;.500;3
Dallas;6;17;.261;8½
Friday's results
Minnesota 89, Connecticut 57
Chicago 87, Las Vegas 84
Saturday's games
Atlanta at Indiana, late.
Dallas at Phoenix, late.
Sunday's games
Minnesota at Washington, 2 p.m.
Seattle at New York, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
Monday's games
No games scheduled
