EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;16;7;.696;—

Washington;16;7;.696;—

Chicago;14;9;.609;2

New York;8;14;.364;7½

Indiana;8;16;.333;8½

Atlanta;5;18;.217;11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;15;9;.625;—

Los Angeles;14;8;.636;—

Seattle;13;11;.542;2

Minnesota;12;11;.522;2½

Phoenix;11;11;.500;3

Dallas;6;17;.261;8½

Friday's results

Minnesota 89, Connecticut 57

Chicago 87, Las Vegas 84

Saturday's games

Atlanta at Indiana, late.

Dallas at Phoenix, late.

Sunday's games

Minnesota at Washington, 2 p.m.

Seattle at New York, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

Monday's games

No games scheduled

