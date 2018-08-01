EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;16;10;.615;—

Washington;15;11;.577;1

Connecticut;15;12;.556;1½

Chicago;10;17;.370;6½

New York;7;19;.269;9

Indiana;3;23;.115;13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;20;7;.741;—

Minnesota;15;10;.600;4

Los Angeles;15;11;.577;4½

Phoenix;15;12;.556;5

Dallas;14;12;.538;5½

Las Vegas;12;13;.480;7

Tuesday's Games

Washington 86, Atlanta 71

Chicago 92, Dallas 91

Seattle 102, Phoenix 91

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 92, New York 77

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments