EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlanta;17;10;.630;—
Washington;15;11;.577;1½
Connecticut;15;12;.556;2
Chicago;10;18;.357;7½
New York;7;19;.269;9½
Indiana;4;23;.148;13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Seattle;20;7;.741;—
Los Angeles;16;11;.593;4
Minnesota;15;11;.577;4½
Phoenix;16;12;.571;4½
Dallas;14;13;.519;6
Las Vegas;12;14;.462;7½
Thursday's Games
Indiana 84, Dallas 78
Los Angeles 79, Minnesota 57
Friday's Games
Atlanta 89, Chicago 74
Las Vegas at Washington, PPD.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
