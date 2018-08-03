EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;17;10;.630;—

Washington;15;11;.577;1½

Connecticut;15;12;.556;2

Chicago;10;18;.357;7½

New York;7;19;.269;9½

Indiana;4;23;.148;13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;20;7;.741;—

Los Angeles;16;11;.593;4

Minnesota;15;11;.577;4½

Phoenix;16;12;.571;4½

Dallas;14;13;.519;6

Las Vegas;12;14;.462;7½

Thursday's Games

Indiana 84, Dallas 78

Los Angeles 79, Minnesota 57

Friday's Games

Atlanta 89, Chicago 74

Las Vegas at Washington, PPD.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

