EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;20;10;.667;—

x-Washington;19;11;.633;1

Connecticut;17;12;.586;2½

Chicago;10;19;.345;9½

New York;7;22;.241;12½

Indiana;5;24;.172;14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Seattle;23;8;.742;—

x-Los Angeles;18;12;.600;4½

Minnesota;16;13;.552;6

Phoenix;16;14;.533;6½

Dallas;14;15;.483;8

Las Vegas;12;17;.414;10

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles 82, New York 81

Connecticut 101, Dallas 92

Thursday's Games

Washington 100, Seattle 77

Atlanta 79, Los Angeles 73

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

