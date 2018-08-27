SEMIFINALS
(x-if necessary)
(Best-of-5)
Seattle 1, Phoenix 0
Sunday, Aug. 26: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Phoenix at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at Phoenix, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Phoenix at Seattle, TBA
Washington 1, Atlanta 0
Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington 87, Atlanta 84
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at Washington, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington at Atlanta, TBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.